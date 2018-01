Katherine Cassidy of Lubec is volunteering in Sierra Leone to keep the country’s girls in school. She organized a Listening Tour for 16 schools in November to understand all the barriers that keep girls from finishing secondary school. She also works with 30 orphan girls, ages 8-17, at the Home of Hope in Kambia, Sierra Leone. Cassidy recently told of her passion for Sierra Leone at a meeting of the Machias Rotary Club. See story, page 10.