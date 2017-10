by Ruth Leubecker

In the years of my youth, there is no movie that stands out as poignantly and thought-provoking as Rebel Without a Cause.

My sister and I were among a record crowd of young teenagers -- mostly girls -- excitedly jammed into Emma’s Colonial Theatre at the head of Main Street in Machias. I can still remember the shouting, screaming and many flashes going off as we all tried to capture Dean at his slouchiest, brooding best on our cameras.