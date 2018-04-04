Today hypes wild blueberries for tomorrow

by Ruth Leubecker

It may have been only a snippet at the tail end of a two-hour show, but it was morning prime time and a marketer’s dream come true. Featuring Maine wild blueberries right up front in all their antioxidant glory, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hit the high points about today’s super fruit.

A parallel message was to eat Wyman’s blueberries for a healthy life. “We’re wild about wild blueberries, and this could be the greatest chance to living longer,” an excited Guthrie told viewers.