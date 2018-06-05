Machias

TiP tackles tough issues facing the elderly, disabled

by Ruth Leubecker

Home repairs, respite for caregivers and initiating an occupational technical program for students were some of the topics discussed at the latest Thriving in Place meeting.

“The gist of it is there are a lot of ideas on the table,” said Christine Laurel, CCC training coordinator. “A lot of people were sitting around this table who are in this category: they make too much money to qualify for help, but not enough to pay to get the work done.”

Jessica T. GriffinJun 05,2018
