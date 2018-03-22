Timothy James O’Donnell - Machiasport

Timothy James O’Donnell, 19, died unexpectedly March 12, 2018 in Machiasport. He was born in Winchester, Massachusetts on May 29, 1998 the son of Rachel A. (Welch) O’Donnell, and Kenneth R. O’Donnell .

He loved being outdoors, going to camp, and fishing. He loved going mudding in his Jeep, and riding his four wheeler. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He worked as a clammer, and for Cooke Aquaculture.

He is survived by his parents; his younger brother Jonathan O’Donnell; grandmothers Susan Pettipas of Machiasport and Mary O’Donnell of Stoneham, Massachusetts; aunt Michelle Esquilin, and her husband Jose and family, and aunt Lisa Connors and family; uncle Gordon Pettipas and wife Diane, and uncle William O’Donnell; many cousins and friends; his canine companion Megan and cat Perch.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers James Welch and Louis O’Donnell, step grandfather Peter Lucas ;and canine companion AprilMay.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 18 at the East Machias Municipal Building. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

