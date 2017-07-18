Timber Creek to perform concert

For all who enjoy bluegrass, country, and gospel music, the Perry Congregational Church is the place to be on Saturday, July 22. The Timber Creek band is known for its soft sound, gentle harmonies, and memorable tunes. Frank Seger of Perry on the mandolin is the leader, and he is joined by John Viselli of Cooper on guitar and banjo, Dr. Tom Holzen of Machias and Tennessee on rhythm guitar, and Jim O’Neil of Lubec playing a variety of instruments. With the audience tapping or clapping along, they have been known to make the floor rock.