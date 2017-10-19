Tigers, Devils cross-country winners

by Phil Stuart

The Shead High School Tigers and Calais High School Blue Devils were the team winners at the Annual Calais High School Cross Country Invitation at Moosehorn Refuge on Sept. 26.

The Shead girls edged the Narraguagus Knights by the narrowest of margins 35 to 36 while Washington Academy finished a distant 3rd at 72 followed by Machias at 103. Calais and Jonesport-Beals had no team scores.

Sophia McVicar of Calais took individual honors with a winning time of 19:28 as she led a field of 21 runners over the 2.9 mile course.