Tide Mill Farms awarded $50,000 agricultural grant

Tide Mill Farms in Edmunds is one of five operations that have been awarded grants by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Tide Mill will receive $50,000 of the $187,735 awarded by the state.

Tide Mill Organics will use the funds to improve its organic poultry processing plant in Washington County to become a State-Inspected Processing Facility and to develop value-added products, such as ground turkey and chicken, poultry sausages, and pet food.

Jessica T. GriffinApr 17,2018
