by Lura Jackson

The first WE Believe event to be held in New Brunswick will be showcasing three young women from the local area. Cassidy Carr of Calais, Brianna Jack of Nackawic, N.B., and Skyla Libby from Jonesport will each be speaking about the volunteering projects they are engaged in at the May 17th event, which will be attended by 7,600 students and teachers.