Thompson Award turns 56

by Phil Stuart

The Machias Area Little League is over 60 years old now, and a lot of things have changed during that time including the playing fields, number of teams, the addition of girls’ softball, minor league ball, T-ball and much more.

It is hard to believe that Clarence “Tommy” Thompson has been gone since 1961.

Tommy was the man that got little league baseball started in the Machias area in the mid-fifties. Thompson was a member of the Machias Rotary Club and coach of the Orioles back when the league first started.