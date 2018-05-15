Terry E. Sanborn - Machias

Machias

Terry E. Sanborn, 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center with family by her side. She was born on March 31, 1958 in Castine to the parents of Herbert and Nancy Sanborn. Terry was a graduate of Machias Memorial High School and attended Husson University from which she graduated in 1978. She worked at Washington County Children’s Program for 8 years and Child Development Services for 31 years as an Office Administrator. She was the chairperson of the Machias School Committee for 13 years and the AOS 96 Joint Board for 6 years.

