Teresa Charlene (Gray) Norman Jayess, - Mississippi

Teresa Charlene (Gray) Norman, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Jayess, Mississippi February 28, 2018. She was born in Jacksonville, Maine on July 21, 1927 to Grace D.Gray and Maxwell E. Gray. They preceded her in death as well as her husband William Randolph Norman, sister and brother-in-law Gwendolyn and Bruce Trenholm, sister-in-law Roseanne Gray, step-mother Phyllis Gray and step-brother Joe Morrill and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her daughter Glenda and son-in-law Mike Boyd of Jayess, Mississippi; a brother Kenneth Gray of Hermon, Maine;half-brother Maxwell Gene Gray of Machias, Maine; step-sister Mary Beal and brother-in-law Bill Beal of Davenport, Florida. Also surviving are three nieces and their families; Priscilla Frenette, Cynthia Little and Nancy Delong all of Maine. Charlene or “Charlie” grew up in Jacksonville, Maine attending the Jacksonville Methodist Church and the summer camp meetings on Gardner’s Lake. In Maine she attended Washington Academy in East Machias and graduated in Corinna, later she lived in Hermon where she met her future husband Bill on a blind date and later married in Kentucky. She was proud to be an Air Force wife and traveled and lived in different parts of the country and also the Philippines, there she learned how to oil paint and gave away many of her works to friends and family throughout her life. She worked as a beautician and later for the Civil Service as a commissary cashier. She and her husband settled in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Mississippi in 2002 to be near her daughter Glenda and son-in-law Mike and continued to visit Maine every summer until 2008. Charlene was a member of the Easter Star, the Susannah Wesley Guild and the East Machias Campmeeting Association. She dearly loved the East Machias Camp meetings in Jacksonville on Gardner’s Lake and was a proud owner for 30 years of the cottage that was built in 1898 for her Grandmother “Millie” Hanscom Gray.

She enjoyed calling and corresponding with people who near and far, making lifelong friends anywhere and everywhere. She truly was a people person who never met a stranger. She had a passion for genealogy and ancestry and amassed a large amount of information and photos that she shared with all who asked , even up to a few weeks before her passing. She kept her records in what she called her playroom. Along with her love of oil painting she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, photography, sewing, reading and writing. She once remarked she had never been bored a minute of her life. She had a wonderful sweet personality and great sense of humor. She will be missed by all those she touched. Her family and friends were her greatest joy, pride, and treasures.

It was her request that there be no funeral service. Interment will be Greer Cemetery in Jayess, Mississippi and also in Warren Memorial Cemetery in Blounts Creek, North Carolina next to her husband Bill.

Those wishing to honor her memory may donate to the East Machias Campmeeting Association, P.O. Box 295, East Machias, Maine 04630 to charity of your choice.