Tensions flare at Machias marijuana workshop

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The latest in a series of Machias marijuana meetings was held at the town’s telebusiness center on Thursday, April 26. Nearly 30 residents and non-residents attended the board’s workshop, and therein lay one of the evening’s hot-button issues.

“I would like to see workshops where it is [just] residents,” said Ginny Brown of Machias. “The last one was a fiasco and nothing got done. Tonight’s going to be the very same thing cause I’m already looking around the room noticing most people are not residents.”