Teen Science Cafe in action

Jeff Currier, Forest Ranger with the Maine Forest Service demonstrates using fire equipment at the May 3 Teen Science Cafe: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Incomplete Combustion, The Science of Fighting Fires. The Cafe was held at the Maine Forest Service headquarters in Jonesboro. Teens explored and used fire fighting equipment in a prescribed fire environment and learned about the role of Forest Rangers. Teen Science Cafes will start up again in the fall. Submitted photo