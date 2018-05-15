Tax bill protesters speak out after guilty sentence

Jessica Stewart, Ridgely Fuller and Sharon Dean of East Machias were convicted last week in Federal Court and sentenced to one day in jail for failing to obey a lawful order. The three refused to leave Senator Collins’ Bangor office on December 19, 2017 calling on her to vote against the tax plan. Sharon Dean traveled to Washington, D.C. in December with Mainers for Accountable Leadership and met with Senator Collins, Ady Barkan and Marie Follayttar Smith.