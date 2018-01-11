Machias

Task force report to pave way for opioid bill

by Ruth Leubecker

Focused on urgency and bipartisanship, this upcoming legislative session is predicted to come up with a new bill that will incorporate the findings of its task force.

The Task Force to Address the Opioid Crisis was appointed in March 2017 and given one year to study and make recommendations for aggressively tackling the unprecedented epidemic that continues to ravage Maine. “This new report is the possible basis for a new bill,” said Rep. Will Tuell last week.

EditorJan 11,2018
