Pictured is the Machias Bulldogs Varsity squad. Members include front left -right: Dexter Moody, Noah Albert, Russell Hanscom, Alex Marotta, Alex Wentzell, Dallas Moody, Jordan Grant and Breckin Gooch. Back left - right: Head Coach James Getchell, Dustin Getchell, Evan Dray, Riley Tinker, Josh Archer, Alex Look, Tyler Wentzell, Jacob Holland, Mark Mersereau, and Assistant Coach Carl Bragg.

Evan Dray earns inside position for the rebound.