In Machias , Healthy Acadia, in partnership with Downeast Community Hospital, will offer a free, six-week “Taking Action for Health” workshop series in the conference room of Downeast Community Hospital, 11 Hospital Drive, Machias. Classes will meet weekly on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Oct. 26 and continuing through Dec. 7 (no class on Nov. 23).