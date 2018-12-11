Tackling infrastructure gap a tough and growing challenge

by Ruth Leubecker

Many millions have been allotted to bring Maine’s transportation infrastructure up to par, but most of those voter-approved bonds have yet to be sold.

Meanwhile, although Maine may have a debt obligation that’s low compared to other states, it can no longer ignore infrastructure goal lists that have barely moved over the last six years. As of 2017, the state was 70 percent toward its goal of making 1,400 miles of priority highway miles serviceable by 2022.