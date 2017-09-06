Superintendent urges Mainers to talk with agents about flood insurance

Exact percentages vary, but news from Texas consistently paints a bleak picture regarding the number of homes protected by flood insurance - with the vast number of homes impacted by Hurricane Harvey reportedly uninsured.

“Many people assume incorrectly that their basic homeowners insurance policy will cover damage from flooding,” Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa stated. “Flood coverage must be purchased separately. Talk with your agent about whether you need flood insurance.”