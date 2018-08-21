Machias

Sunny spirit permeates rainy festival

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

For the second year in a row rain fell on Saturday of the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, and for the second year in a row vendors and organizers rated it a wild success in spite of the rain.

“We’ve had a wonderful day and wonderful weekend. Customers here are very dedicated,” said Arlene Wren of the Penobscot Valley Crafters’ Association. “They come out with their rain boots, their raincoats, their rain hats and umbrellas. So everybody had good sales yesterday, good sales today already.”  

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanAug 21,2018
Related Posts
No image
Whitneyville Library news
No image
Cutler
Lanny Charles Cunningham
Advertisement