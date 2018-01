Pictured are the 2018 DAC Cheerleading Champions from Sumner High School. Members include front left -right: Allexis Martin, Lillian Young and Gabriella Richardson (all 3 are Seniors and Captains) Middle left - right: Josie Temple, Scarlet Capitano, Lauren Nault, Autumn Mowery and Abigail Bell. Back left - right: Coach Jessica Snowdeal, Audrey Buswell, Lauren Hanna, Rhiannon Alley, Meagan Eastman and Coach Monica Pettegrow.