SummerKeys Concert series begin in Lubec

The first in a summer series of thirteen Mary Potterton Memorial Concerts will take place on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lubec Congregational Christian Church, and will host a trio of musicians — John Newell, piano, Ina Litera, viola and Matt Goeke, cello. Newell, also a composer, currently resides, teaches and directs music in Washington County, and is on the faculties of Cobscook Community Learning Center and SummerKeys. Litera and Goeke come from New York City, where they are members of the ensemble group Eight Strings and a Whistle.