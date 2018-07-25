Summer League action

by Phil Stuart

The Narraguagus Girls’ Varsity squad is the only remaining undefeated team in the University of Maine at Machias High School Summer Basketball League.

The Lady Knights are 6-0 and are followed by Calais 3-1, Woodland 2-3, Washington Academy 2-3, Jonesport-Beals 2-3 and Sumner High School 0-5.

On June 22 girls action saw Narraguagus roll over Jonesport-Beals 62-30 while Woodland kept Sumner winless with a 38-21 win. Narraguagus remained unbeaten by topping Washington Academy 44-26.