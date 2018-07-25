Machias

Summer League action

 

by Phil Stuart

The Narraguagus Girls’ Varsity squad is the only remaining undefeated team in the University of Maine at Machias High School Summer Basketball League.

The Lady Knights are 6-0 and are followed by Calais 3-1, Woodland 2-3, Washington Academy 2-3, Jonesport-Beals 2-3 and Sumner High School 0-5.

On June 22 girls action saw Narraguagus roll over Jonesport-Beals 62-30 while Woodland kept Sumner winless with a 38-21 win. Narraguagus remained unbeaten by topping Washington Academy 44-26.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJul 25,2018
Related Posts
No image
Dragons Capture D Title
No image
Wesley News
No image
Bill to Bring Back Tip Credit Clears House, Senate
Advertisement

Advertisement
Loading...