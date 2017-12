by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Trisha Murphy works as a waitress at Denny’s in Ellsworth, and this week she received a tip that raised her eyebrows. She told her story on Facebook in a post which has gone viral around the region with more than 437 shares in the first 24 hours, a number which will surely climb.

When Murphy granted permission to reprint her story, she said she wishes she could find the customer’s name. “I’d love to make him famous for literally saving my Christmas!” she said.

Here is the story, in her words.