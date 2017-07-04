Sugar River band to play contra dance at Lubec grange

Porter Memorial Library in Machias is excited to announce a rare local appearance by a traditional New England contra dance band, The Sugar River Band, from Newport, New Hampshire. The Sugar River Band will perform at a Family Contra Dance and Potluck scheduled for Saturday, July 15 and sponsored by Porter Memorial Library as part of its 2017 Summer Reading Program. The July 15 dance and potluck supper will be held at the former Lubec Grange Hall in Lubec, now Artworksofmaine, located at 10 North Lubec Road across from McFadden’s Gulf Station on Route 189.