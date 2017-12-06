Substance Use Issues 101: training for businesses

Following up on requests made at the Summer Addiction, Recovery & the Work Force Summit, Sunrise County Economic Council is hosting an important training for business owners and HR personnel on December 12th from 9 a.m. to noon at their offices at 7 Ames Way in Machias, What Employers Need to Know: Substance Use Issues 101. This free training presented by Marjorie F. Withers, LCPC, will lay the foundation for understanding substances and their impact on employees, and how to support them in recovery. To register, email Amy or call 255-0983.