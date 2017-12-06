Submit nominations for 2017 Red Cross local heroes

The American Red Cross of Maine recognizes individuals and groups who have made a difference in the lives of our neighbors with the Real Heroes Award. These people – teachers, military personnel, first responders, everyday citizens – demonstrate heroism, courage, kindness, and unselfish character in service to others.

Awards will be presented at one of four events around the state.

Central and Mid Coast Maine: March 13 in Lewiston

Greater Bangor Area: March 21 in Brewer

Southern Maine: April 19 in Portland

Aroostook County: May 18 in Presque Isle