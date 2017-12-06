Submit nominations for 2017 Red Cross local heroes
The American Red Cross of Maine recognizes individuals and groups who have made a difference in the lives of our neighbors with the Real Heroes Award. These people – teachers, military personnel, first responders, everyday citizens – demonstrate heroism, courage, kindness, and unselfish character in service to others.
Awards will be presented at one of four events around the state.
Central and Mid Coast Maine: March 13 in Lewiston
Greater Bangor Area: March 21 in Brewer
Southern Maine: April 19 in Portland
Aroostook County: May 18 in Presque Isle