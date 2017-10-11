Students learn ATV safety

Sixty nine students and adults attended an ATV Safety Course sponsored by the Down East Trail Riders on Oct. 1. Thanks to the East Machias Selectmen, the course was held at the East Municipal Building. Passing the course allows students age 10-18 to drive an ATV on all Maine Trails.

The lead instructor was Charles Corliss, Recreational Trail Coordinator at Maine Dept. of Transportation. Jon Southern, Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and Joe McBrine, Maine Game Warden, also provided instruction on ATV Trail Safety, Map Reading and Maine State ATV laws.