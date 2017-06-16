Stuart remembers Arlo Smith

by Phil Stuart

Long-time basketball official and principal at Perry Elementary School, Arlo Smith, recently passed away at the age of 70.

My first recollection of Arlo was in the late fifties when we were opponents in junior high basketball. Arlo played for Harrington and I was a member of the Machias Junior High School team. Several years passed before we met up again. Arlo graduated from Harrington High School before earning a teaching degree at the University of Maine at Machias.