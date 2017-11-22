Machias
Strong start for Lady Clippers basketball

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Lady Clippers basketball squad has gotten off to a 3-1 start in regulation play.

Coach Troy Alley’s club played three exhibition contests in Fredericton, NB against the host St. Thomas University Tommies, the Mount Allison Mounties of Sackville, NB, and the Mt. Vincent Mystics of Halifax, Nova Scotia prior to the start of regular season play.

The Lady Clippers hosted the University of New Brunswick Lady Seawolves in a non-conference match-up Oct. 27 at the Reynolds Center.

