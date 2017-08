by Phil Stuart

A running streak, which is believed to be a Washington County record, is officially over as of July 1.

For the past 35 years Dave Alley of Kelley’s Point has held a five kilometer road race on Fourth of July weekend.

For the first 34 years, Dana Urquhart of Jonesboro, known as the “Station Road Streaker” has been a part of the annual Jonesport race.

This year, Urquhart’s streak ended when he failed to enter race number 35.