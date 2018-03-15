Stories of Old Lubec

“Memories of North Lubec”, featuring Donnie Alley and Wendell Small, is the first in a series of four monthly, informal get-togethers. On March 17 from 2 -4 p.m. come on in to the Lubec Memorial Library, 55 Water St, Lubec, pull up a chair, learn and share. Meetings will happen once a month to reminisce with long-time residents as they recall the good times and the not so good. Light refreshments. All are welcome. For more information call 733-2491 or visit: www.lubec.lib.me.us.