by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A 2 a.m. emergency phone call reported smoke on Route 1 in East Machias on Tuesday, Sept. 11. When fire crews arrived to the Stone Soup Cafe and Market only minutes later, the back of the structure was already fully engulfed.

“There was no interior attack because by the time we got there and got water on it, shortly after it was what we call ‘flashed over,’” said East Machias Fire Chief Jack Gardner.