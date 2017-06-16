Machias

Stiffer penalties for outlaw lobstermen passes

A bill that will give the Department of Marine Resources greater ability to go after outlaw fishermen who scrub eggs from female lobsters, fish sunken trawls, fish outside their zone illegally or overfish the legal number of traps cruised to a unanimous victory in the Senate on Wednesday, followed by a strong 130-15 vote in the House on Thursday. “This bill is supported by fishermen up and down the coast,” Rep. Will Tuell, an East Machias Republican who cosponsored the legislation with Senator Brian Langley (R-Ellsworth) said. “I also want to compliment Rep.

Default

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

adminJun 16,2017
Related Posts
Conservancy Breaks In Trails
Machias chamber presents Masanobu Ikemiya
DEI deploys science, strategy, and 100,000 clams in Machiasport