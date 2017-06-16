Stiffer penalties for outlaw lobstermen passes

A bill that will give the Department of Marine Resources greater ability to go after outlaw fishermen who scrub eggs from female lobsters, fish sunken trawls, fish outside their zone illegally or overfish the legal number of traps cruised to a unanimous victory in the Senate on Wednesday, followed by a strong 130-15 vote in the House on Thursday. “This bill is supported by fishermen up and down the coast,” Rep. Will Tuell, an East Machias Republican who cosponsored the legislation with Senator Brian Langley (R-Ellsworth) said. “I also want to compliment Rep.