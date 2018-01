Library to host first winter concert

Victor “Vic” Kunitsky and Vicki Lutz will perform from 2-4 p.m. at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben during the first of the library’s winter concerts.

Kunitsky, a country/Americana singer and songwriter, will perform music from his 2017 CD release, “The Shores of My Youth,” along with select cover songs. Lutz will sing a few duets with him.