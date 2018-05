The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben invites are youth to enjoy after-school fun.

Snap circuits, Legos, Keva brain builders and robots Dot and Dash are on the menu from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for those ages 5-8 on Monday, May 7, and from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, May 21 for those ages 8 and up.

The event is free.

For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org or call 207-546-7301.