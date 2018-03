by Phil Stuart

For the 13th year in a row, a Washington County school was involved in a state championship game in either Class C or D girls’ or boys’ basketball. During that 13-year time span, all Washington County high schools, with the exception of East Grand High School, have been represented.

The Woodland High School Dragons were this year’s Washington County representative and they dropped a one-point 47-46 loss to the Greenville Lakers in the state title game.