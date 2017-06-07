State struggles to reverse infant death trend

Boosting public health nurses could revitalize mission for change

by Ruth Leubecker

Rural poverty, a shrinking base of public health nurses and Washington County’s opioid epidemic are all adversely affecting Maine’s infant mortality numbers.

“Statewide, public nursing always did a good job, and it grieves me to see them dismantle it. My biggest concern is just letting it go and not filling those positions,” says Rep. Anne Perry. “That public nurse is probably the one person going to that house that helps you.”