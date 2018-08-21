Stagnant session slips by summer with much undecided

by Ruth Leubecker

After Maine’s 128th Legislature failed to correct a typo, ignored a tax overhaul and never reconvened to settle other pressing matters but failed to adjourn, many remain uncertain about what happens next.

“We aren’t sure if or when we will go back to finish up the two or three items that we have unfinished,” says Rep. Will Tuell. “I hope we do, but I’m not holding out hope that leadership will come to an agreement to fix the Clean Election error and pass a tax overhaul bill -- both of which I feel are needed.”