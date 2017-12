Stage East will once again present an evening of short comedies as part of the Eastport New Year’s Eve festivities. “Mismatched Pairs” is a collection of two person comedies by five different authors. The evening will be filled with secret agents, an excruciatingly honest first date, a picnic, some passive-aggressive bureaucracy and a giant talking shellfish. Directed by Brian Schuth, “Mismatched Pairs” features both familiar Stage East faces and some new acquaintances: Laura Baker, Kathleen Dunbar, Celeste DiPietro, Barbara Smith, Caitlyn Stellrecht, Lindy Weston and Dalton Young.