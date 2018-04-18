Spring voices raised in song  

UMM’s Community Chorale under the direction of Prof. Gene Nichols will present their spring concert on May 1 in the Performing Arts Center. Accompanied by pianist Lee Downing, the program will include the works of Bach, Billings Orff, Brahms and an original piece, “Winter in Maine,” written by Judy Armstrong of Machias. Members of the chorale are Marge Ahlin, Judy Armstrong, Kate Atkinson, Brian Beal, Gloria Bodman, Gerr Durant, Chris Guy, Doug Guy, Beth Goodliff, Kate Jumper, George McBride, Lora Mills, Joy Richardson, Joseph Shaw and Bill Wadsworth.