350 Downeast (www.350Maine.org/downeast) is hosting a Spring Forward for Fossil Free organizational meeting for all citizens concerned with climate change. This is part of a global initiative by 350.org to create a grassroots movement for a just and equitable transition to a world free from fossil fuels through action at the local government level. We are pursuing 3 demands: 100% renewable energy for all; no new coal, oil or gas projects; and not a penny more for dirty energy. Reducing carbon dioxide in the air is necessary for reducing the