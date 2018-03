Cleaning one’s hull is not just done on the tide and a beach these days. Increasingly, fishermen are hiring boat haulers to pull their grassy crafts up a ramp and wait while they bleach their bottoms. Last week at Jonesport’s marina, Tim Toppin’s trailer hauled Joe Libby’s Bre Lea out long enough for his crew to scrub away the winter’s growth, accumulated while Libby was scalloping in his dragger. Photo by Nancy Beal