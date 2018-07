The Machias Bay Chamber Concerts Board is proud to present Russian Concert Pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov’s performance at 7 p.m. at Centre Street Church in Machias on Tuesday, July 31.

Kharitonov’s performance repertoire consists of Bach and Siloti preludes, two Schubert compositions, a Rachmaninoff variation, Respighi’s “Valse Caressante & Notturno” and ending with Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”.