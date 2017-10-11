Special Olympics swim program opens at University Maine Machias
The Washington County Special Olympics swim program will begin its third season on Thursday, October 12 from 10 – 11 am at the UMM pool. Special Olympians of all ages are encouraged to participate. The first session will include a skills assessment, so participants should come prepared to get in the pool. Practices will take place every Thursday (excluding holidays and weather closures) until the spring regional meets, usually held in April.