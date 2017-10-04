Special legislative session called to address food sovereignty, GIS

Governor Paul R. LePage issued a proclamation on Friday, Sept. 29 calling the full Legislature to Augusta for a special session on Oct. 23.

“I am calling a special legislative session to address two time-sensitive issues,” stated Governor LePage. “First we must amend the recently passed food sovereignty law to ensure compliance with federal requirements. The second critical issue is the need to fund the Maine Office of Geographic Information Systems, which was left out of the final version of the budget by the Legislature.”