Sophia DeSchiffart of Cherryfield, a senior at Narraguagus Jr. and Sr. High School, has been selected by Principal Lucille Willey to receive the 2018 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principal’s Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout the four years at Narraguagus, Sophia has distinguished herself as co-valedictorian of her class.