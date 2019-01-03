Machias

Soil and water celebrates 70 years of service to Washington County

The Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District is celebrating 70 years of voluntary conservation services to the people of Washington County. There are over 3,000 districts across the United States, dating back to the “ Dust Bowl” days. They were organized by local volunteers to provide access to federal and state agencies for local people. In Maine, the 16 soil and water districts are organized under Chapter 12 Maine Conservation Law.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJan 03,2019
Related Posts
UMM Graduate
No image
Letter to the Editor - Sending thanks to a good samaritan
At the Machias ballot box - Meet candidate Les Haynes
Advertisement

Advertise here

Call

(207) 669-8218