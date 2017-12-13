Machias
Sports

Soccer all-stars selected

by Phil Stuart

The Downeast Athletic Conference with member schools from Calais, Woodland, Shead, Narraguagus, Jonesport-Beals and Sumner has chosen its 2017 conference all-stars for boys’ and girls’ soccer.

In boys’ soccer, Todd Alley of Jonesport-Beals was selected as Coach of the Year after leading the Royals to a 11-2-1 regular season record including a victory over Woodland. The Royals also won this year’s sportsmanship Award and seniors Joe Guptill and Austin Grant were chosen for the Stalwart all-star squad.

